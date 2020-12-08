I took a COVID-19 antibody test; results didn't tell me much

Local 24 News morning anchor Kelsie Cairns was convinced she had the virus and recovered, so she took the antibody test.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Back in early March I got really really sick.

I came down with flu-like symptoms: exhaustion, nausea, and a fever, even though, I had gotten a flu shot.

I wondered, "Did I really have COVID?"

At that time, the doctor diagnosed me with a presumptive flu case and prescribed me medication.

As it turned out, the influenza infection lab results were inconclusive.

Still, I was out of work and out of commission for a whole week.

Let's fast forward to today.

As research developed and information changed, I was certain I had COVID-19 months ago, before any cases were reported in our area.

I decided to get an antibody test with hope that, on one hand, I could possibly find out what was truly wrong with me in March, and on the other, have the ability to help others currently fighting COVID-19.

It was easy. I was able to schedule a test online through a local lab after completing an online questionnaire.

After work, I headed to the lab. The online instructions told me to sit in my car and wait for a "text" that my clinician was ready.

Once it was that time, I went in and the nurse took a small beaker size blood sample. It took a total of five minutes.

I waited less than a day for results to find out via email that my test was negative. The news was a little disappointing considering both of my questions were left unanswered.

The only thing I do know at this time is I don't have the antibodies, according to this test.

All it means is that I can not donate specific COVID-19 antibody plasma.

To be clear, a negative antibody test is not a COVID-19 infection test. I may currently have it and be asymptomatic. I may have had it, but don't have traces of antibodies in my blood.

Lastly, I may need another antibody test.

The total cost with insurance was $10, without insurance is $42.

If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or may have been exposed to it, talk to a doctor.