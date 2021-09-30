COVID-19 booster shots now available at Mississippi county health departments

Remember to have your COVID-19 vaccine card with you at your appointment, if you have received prior shots of COVID-19 vaccine.

JACKSON, Miss — Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots are now available at county health departments in Mississippi.

Appointments can be made here or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

You can get a booster shot if you are:

Fully vaccinated with two shots of Pfizer, AND

It’s been at least 6 months since your last shot of Pfizer.

AND you fall into one of the following categories:

Adults aged 65 years and older

Long-term care facility residents

Adults aged 18 and older with certain underlying medical conditions, click here for details.

Adults aged 18 and older in certain occupations that increase their risk of exposure, click here for more information.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at numerous other providers across Mississippi, including pharmacies and clinics.

Booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine are now available through county health departments for adults 65 and older and others who qualify. Find out more at https://t.co/6i0esbDvHS. Full news release: https://t.co/cVlqZP7qk3 pic.twitter.com/oAGhzWQItc — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) September 30, 2021