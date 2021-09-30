COVID-19 booster shots now available at Mississippi county health departments

JACKSON, Miss — Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots are now available at county health departments in Mississippi.
Appointments can be made here or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.
You can get a booster shot if you are:
- Fully vaccinated with two shots of Pfizer, AND
- It’s been at least 6 months since your last shot of Pfizer.
AND you fall into one of the following categories:
- Adults aged 65 years and older
- Long-term care facility residents
- Adults aged 18 and older with certain underlying medical conditions, click here for details.
- Adults aged 18 and older in certain occupations that increase their risk of exposure, click here for more information.
COVID-19 vaccines are also available at numerous other providers across Mississippi, including pharmacies and clinics.
Here, you can find other locations near you where you can receive first and second COVID-19 shots as well as additional COVID-19 shots for weakened immune systems and boosters.
Remember to have your COVID-19 vaccine card with you at your appointment, if you have received prior shots of COVID-19 vaccine.