COVID-19 calculator: Where is your spot in line to get a vaccine?

The New York Times posted a calculator that estimates how many people are in front of you to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are a lot of questions about when a COVID-19 vaccine will be available for the public at large.

So the big question is – where is your place in line for the vaccine? The New York Times has come out with a calculator that estimates how many people you're behind, based on where you live, if you have COVID-19 risk factors, occupation and age.

YOUR SPOT IN LINE: Check the NYT calculator to see where you are in line

For instance, according to the calculator, if you’re a 45-year-old teacher in Montgomery County, Texas, with no risk factors for COVID-19, the calculator estimates you’re behind 135.7 million people in the country. But in Texas, there are only 11.6 million people ahead of you. In Montgomery County, you would be behind 203,100 others.

The calculator is just an estimate. They worked with the Surgo Foundation and Ariadrne Labs to develop the calculator.

The CDC made its recommendations for the rollout of the vaccine, but it’s up to each state to actually determine priorities for distribution. It's important to note that the final order hasn't been determined yet and state priorities could differ from CDC recommendations.