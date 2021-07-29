COVID-19 cases keep going up across the Mid-South. Here's a look at the latest numbers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The COVID-19 cases keep rising in the Mid-South.
The Shelby County Health Department said Thursday there are 403 new cases for a total of 104,563 cases since the pandemic began in 2020. A total of 1,729 people have died in the county.
The 7-day rolling average for cases in Shelby County is at 294, and a total of 411,289 people have been vaccinated in the county. Find more HERE.
The health department will be holding a briefing at noon. We will stream it live here.
Meanwhile, Mississippi is also seeing a surge in cases. Thursday morning, health leaders said there were 1,908 new cases and 4 new deaths, for a total of 341,862 cases and 7,533 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has had a total of 23,180 cases and 283 deaths in the county. Find the breakdown across the state HERE.
In the latest numbers from Arkansas released early Wednesday evening, there were 1,703 new cases in the state and 12 new deaths. Find the full breakdown HERE.