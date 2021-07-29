COVID-19 cases keep going up across the Mid-South. Here's a look at the latest numbers.

The Shelby County Health Department will be holding a briefing at noon. We will stream it live here.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The COVID-19 cases keep rising in the Mid-South.

The Shelby County Health Department said Thursday there are 403 new cases for a total of 104,563 cases since the pandemic began in 2020. A total of 1,729 people have died in the county.

The 7-day rolling average for cases in Shelby County is at 294, and a total of 411,289 people have been vaccinated in the county. Find more HERE.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Thursday, July 29, 2021. For more information, please visit https://t.co/SdCYWhYfGJ for access to the COVID-19 Data page. pic.twitter.com/b89GPQGuuf — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) July 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Mississippi is also seeing a surge in cases. Thursday morning, health leaders said there were 1,908 new cases and 4 new deaths, for a total of 341,862 cases and 7,533 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has had a total of 23,180 cases and 283 deaths in the county. Find the breakdown across the state HERE.

Today MSDH is reporting 1,908 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 4 deaths, and 103 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State: #covid19 totals: 341,862 cases, 7,533 deaths, and 1,028,473 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPQkuS pic.twitter.com/J5esCAyBAS — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) July 29, 2021

In the latest numbers from Arkansas released early Wednesday evening, there were 1,703 new cases in the state and 12 new deaths. Find the full breakdown HERE.