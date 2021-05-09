x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

COVID-19 claims life of Collierville Police Officer

Officer Edgar Morris has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
Credit: Collierville Police Department

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 has claimed another Mid-South first responder’s life.

Officer Edgar Morris with the Collierville Police Department (CPD) has died from complications from COVID-19. Morris was with the force since 2005.

“Edgar Morris was a professional police officer who carried out his duties with honor, integrity, and compassion. Our CPD family will do all we can to support Edgar’s wife of 14 years, Christy, and their two children, Edgar and Evan, during this terrible time.” said Chief Dale Lane.

We are saddened to inform you that Officer Edgar Morris has passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Officer...

Posted by Collierville Police Department on Saturday, September 4, 2021

Related Articles