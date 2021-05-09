COVID-19 claims life of Collierville Police Officer

Officer Edgar Morris with the Collierville Police Department (CPD) has died from complications from COVID-19. Morris was with the force since 2005.

“Edgar Morris was a professional police officer who carried out his duties with honor, integrity, and compassion. Our CPD family will do all we can to support Edgar’s wife of 14 years, Christy, and their two children, Edgar and Evan, during this terrible time.” said Chief Dale Lane.