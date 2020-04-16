COVID-19 continues to impact Shelby County African Americans at higher percentage

80% of local COVID-19 deaths had heart condition, according to new data released April 16

SHELBY COUNTY, Tennessee — In Shelby County, new numbers Thursday reinforced African-Americans continue to be impacted the most by COVID-19 locally, including three quarters of the deaths so far. Preexisting conditions also play a major role in those who have died from coronavirus complications.

The numbers of a high percentage of African-Americans with COVID-19 is also playing out elsewhere across the country and is a large reason why more COVID-19 testing is being rolled out in Memphis area neighborhoods with higher numbers of African-Americans.

"We see the disproportionate impact on our African-American community," Shelby County Health Department Chief of Epidemiology David Sweat said.

That specific COVID-19 impact stood out in the latest data released Thursday by the Shelby County Health Department. It showed African-Americans accounted for 75% of COVID-19 related deaths in Shelby County and among diagnosed cases recorded so far by race, 71% are African-American - including 68% of those younger than 18. Of the local COVID-19 deaths, 80% also had some kind of heart condition.

"Our median age of death is 67 years old, so we know there is a disproportionate risk for those who are older," Sweat said.

While the health department didn't report any new COVID-19 cases Thursday at a Shelby County assisted living facility, they continue their work at the seven with at least three cases.

Those investigative teams make sure new temporary rules such as worker temperature checks and visitor bans are followed, offer suggestions if needed and make sure the centers are supplied with enough personal protective equipment.

"As part of that assessment, we do ask about their supply of PPE and if we find out they do not have all the PPE that they need, one of the first things we do is look at our stockpiles," Sweat said.

An executive order Friday by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris will require racial and demographic data for COVID-19 tests, so supplies could be adjusted to different areas if needed.