COVID-19 keeps local family from seeing their loved one who is an Alzheimer's patient

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, places such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been on lock down. This means outside visitors, including family members, are not allowed inside. Last month, Local 24 News introduced the public to a husband whose wife is an Alzheimer's patient at a memory care facility. He spoke again. This time, he talked about how the virus outbreak has impacted his family.

It hasn't bloomed, but the flowers in Judy's room are Easter lilies.

"That's one of Judy's favorite plants that I give her every year for Easter," said Warner Gregory, Judy's husband.

It is a tradition showing love even when one may not remember. Judy has Alzheimer's disease. Up until recently, as a result of the coronavirus, Warner was able to visit her each week.

"I call Diversicare where she is and I said, 'Well, at least can I come get her clothes and wash them?' Nope, nobody in and nobody out," said Gregory. "The bulk of the people where Judy is are prime for this disease to hit them. That's why I can't go see her."

It has been three weeks since Warner has last seen Judy and he has one main fear.

"That's hard on our hearts if she should pass while she's in there. We're not going to be able to tell her goodbye and that will be tough," said Gregory. "I want to see her."

Local 24 News asked Gregory what he would tell Judy if he could see her.

"I love her. That's all that counts," said Gregory.

Until then, the plant rooted in love, stemmed from a gesture will now bloom in new memories.

"The Easter lily I give to my wife, I'm going to give to my daughter for Easter. Pass that onto her," said Gregory. "I'll tell Casie. This is what you're mom usually gets, but I'll give it to you this year."