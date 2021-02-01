As calendar flips to 2021, Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task force reflects on pandemic year that was, looks ahead

Task force transitions to COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in coming months

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Nearly 300 days ago, Shelby County's most critical issue of 2020 began, with the area's first confirmed case of COVID-19.

A joint task force formed and thousands more cases and hundreds of deaths followed.

"It hasn't been easy, we haven't always gotten it all right and while we haven't always agreed what we have done is delivered a unified approach across our entire region," City of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen said.

McGowen said Thursday on the final day of 2020 that while relentless COVID challenges remain, a vast majority of the community came through, with mask wearing, social distancing and slowing the spread more effectively compared to other areas.

"While our state is a hotspot across the country, Memphis and Shelby County remain in the bottom five of the counties that make up the state of Tennessee," McGowen said.

As 2021 begins, a task force will assist the massive COVID-19 vaccination effort, which began in December to first priority groups of health care workers, law enforcement and those who live and work in assisted living facilities.

It's a fluid process, with tweaks expected in the coming months to assure available doses are given as quickly as they arrive countywide.

"As we roll this out, we are going to roll out a system and then we are going to look at it and if it's not working right or we have a problem like last week, we are going to fix it," Dr. Jeff Warren, who is another task force member, said.

Dr. Warren said educating the public - and separating vaccine fact from fiction - will be as important as administering the doses throughout the year.

"I want the population that is leery of this to go, you know, there my alpha group, they've taken the vaccine, they are OK, I'm watching them, I need to step up and do it," Dr. Warren said.

They'll be another milestone set next week, when our area frontline health workers will get their second and final Pfizer vaccine dose.