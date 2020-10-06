Bartlett family in quarantine for 6 weeks

5 members in one home test positive for COVID-19

BARTLETT, Tennessee — Six weeks and counting. That's how long a Bartlett family has been quarantined with COVID-19. Five of the seven people living in the house tested positive for the virus.

Mike Bailey says he caught the virus at work and it didn't take long for it to spread to other family members.

"I was the bad guy. I brought it home," said Mike.

Bailey says he then gave the coronavirus his wife Stacy, oldest daughter and his in-laws. All live in the same house together and all had different symptoms and experiences fighting the virus.

"I got hit by a truck. I had fever, chills, body aches, lost my appetite nothing looked good," said Mike Bailey.

He says his daughter was only sick 2 days with a high fever and chills. His father in-law, stayed in bed and was a little nauseous. His mother in-law's case was the most serious. Mike's wife Stacy explained her moms symptoms.

"She got really weak. She couldn't keep anything down, that is why she basically ended up in the hospital," said Stacy Bailey, Mike's wife. "I had the mildest case case out of everyone. I never laid down with it. I never took a break from it. It never effected me bad. I'm still the only one testing positive." She added, "I've been tested 4 times and out of four times I've tested positive."

Until everyone in the house tests negative, all remain quarantined.

"We have excellent family helping us and getting us things and leaving it at the door step but 6 weeks is a really long time," said Stacy Bailey.

The couple's two youngest children never caught the virus. We're told everyone is feeling better now, but they say it wasn't easy.

"It's the flu on steroids, that is what I had," said Michael Bailey.

"It's more than the flu. It's a scary disease, a scary virus," said Stacy Bailey.

"The one thing i can take away from it , no two people's cases are alike," said Michael Bailey.