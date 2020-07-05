Chef Josh Steiner shares recipe for Cinco de Mayo

MEMPHIS, Tenn — BARBACOA BEEF taco marinade and rub



3 lb beef chuck roast

pepper, to taste

salt, to taste

oil, a drizzle

4 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, chopped

5 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tablespoon ground cumin

3 teaspoons dried oregano

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 corona beer

½ cup beef broth

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup fresh lime juice

3 bay leaves

Preparation

Cut the beef into 6-8 large chunks. Season all over with pepper and salt.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sear the beef, in batches if necessary, on all sides, until browned. Transfer the seared meat to a smoker.

In a medium bowl, combine the chipotles, garlic, cumin, oregano, cloves, salt, pepper, beef broth, apple cider vinegar, and lime juice. Mix well.

Pour the marinade over the beef and add the bay leaves. Place in smoker Cover and cook on low for 8 hours, until the meat can be shredded easily.

Remove and discard the bay leaves. Remove and shred the beef, then return to the meat to marinate in the sauce for at least 10 more minutes, or until ready to serve.



Steiner said “I used https://ssomd.com

for the seasonings and smoker

Kevin at ssom teaches bbq classes specifically in the Mexican style of smoking meat. I used woodland tree for my wood, green girl produce, local wood worker Lary Wilson for my cutting board” and get this...his knife was made by his wives dad...out of a T-Rex leg bone.



Josh Steiner and his wife Wallis have started a new venture on Facebook called W&J and they make all kinds of food from fresh bread and pretzels to sweet treats, really whatever inspires them in an every rotating menu that always sells out FAST! “We love seeing the people's faces when they come pick up the items or when we drop it off.“ Steiner said.



It’s easy to see how passionate Josh is about fresh and locally sourced goods and how much he loves being in the kitchen. “I will always be cooking because it is a lifestyle not a job. The video shows my garden my bees my smoker and why I love food so much.”



If you enjoyed this video-check out their weekly cooking club on Facebook every Wednesday at 5:30pm cst.



“It's not just a show we get the audience to get the same ingredients and cook along side with me and Wallis and I have a lot of fun in the process.“