Three Collierville High School football players test positive for COVID-19

Collierville High School revamps football training schedule following three coronavirus cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn — As parents are anxious about sending their children back into the classroom this fall, a local school is already reporting some athletes have contracted the coronavirus.

Collierville High School's head football coach confirmed three varsity players tested positive for COVID-19, a parent said off camera said the school was up front with parents about the issue.

“It’s all about close contact groups and the first kid we had actually was in a close contact group,” said Collierville High School head football Coach Joe Rocconi. “This was the first week we came back from dead period.”

Rocconi said they took action once they found out a player tested positive.

“He was in a close contact group of eleven others and they were all sent home and quarantined for 14 days as the health department requires,” said Rocconi.

A note on the team’s communication platform was sent to parents notifying them of the first player who tested positive. Another letter sent to parents notifies them of two positive cases on the varsity football team.

Ugliest cleaning crew in the

Mid South !!

Hard workers who care, though !!

Thank you to our coaches for another disinfecting/sanitizing session on all our facilities & equipment. #community #Family#OurLooksScaredGermsAway pic.twitter.com/PuifamUNOr — Coach Joe Rocconi (@CoachJoeRocconi) July 17, 2020

Rocconi confirmed Thursday that two other players tested positive this week.

“Those two kids we just found out about this week were in a group by themselves, so we did not have to quarantine anyone else which was great,” said the football coach.

“Those players that tested positive are obviously quarantined for 14 days and then they will return with a physician’s clearance,” said Jeff Curtis, the Collierville District Athletic Director.

Coach Rocconi said since the first positive case they’ve been able to reorganize their training schedule.

“We were able to revamp our whole schedule basically putting everybody in their own group if that makes any sense and they’re all well spread out,” said Rocconi.