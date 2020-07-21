Does your blood type make you more susceptible to severe Covid-19?

For certain diseases, your blood type can play a role in how susceptible you are to them.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — In some cases, your blood type could be a factor in how easily you can develop a disease or how well your body can fight it off. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Stephen Threlkeld explained a recent study done at Massachusetts General Hospital examined thousands of people to find a link.

"They looked at 7,600 patients with the infection and widdled it down to 1,289 people whose blood type was known," Threlkeld said.

He said there was no association with AB or O blood type and severity of Covid-19.

"They looked specifically at the number of people who required a ventilator and who died," Threlkeld said.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Stephen Threlkeld says there’s a recent study that says blood type isn’t a factor in either. @LocalMemphis — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) July 21, 2020

He said, right now, there is no evidence to prove that your blood type could be a factor in your likeliness to catch Covid-19 or have severe complications with it. Threlkeld also said at least for now doctors are taking blood type into account during the prognosis.