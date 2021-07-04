COVID-19 claims life of Collierville pastor

COLLIERVILLE, Tennessee — While COVID-19 vaccines are getting into more and more arms in the Mid-South and around the country, the disease still is taking lives every single day. Wednesday, COVID-19 claimed the life of a pastor from Collierville.
Rev. David Atkinson of Collierville United Methodist Church died Wednesday morning from complications of the disease, the church announced. A prayer service will be held Thursday at 6:30pm in the Poplar sanctuary.
Rev. Atkinson is survived by his wife, Susan, and his sons Christopher, Stephen, and John Michael. Funeral arrangements are pending.