Do-It-Yourself disinfecting wipes fight bacteria, viruses

Follow these step-by-step instructions to make your own disinfectant wipes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As you have most likely noticed, there is and has been a shortage of disinfecting wipes.

So, if you're struggling to find them on store shelves, you can make your own by grabbing a few items out of your closet or pantry.

Start with a strong, sturdy roll of paper towels.

Next, one tablespoon of bleach.

Then, get one cup of water, a large knife and an air-tight container.

Here's what you do: cut the paper towel in half and toss it into the container.

In a measuring cup, mix the tablespoon of bleach with one cup of water and pour that solution over the paper towels in your container.

Voilà! Now you have homemade D.I.Y. clorox wipes.