Is the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions happening too fast?

Covid-19 mask mandates were lifted in Tennessee and Mississippi on Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On the day that the Mid-South Fair in Southaven and this Sunday's Tennessee Titans game were canceled due to Covid-19, those state's governors loosened some of their statewide restrictions on Wednesday.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves lifted most of his statewide face mask mandate and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee canceled restrictions for businesses in 89 rural counties. Both governors are still encouraging people to wear masks in public.

Recently, in Shelby County, bars could re-open for dine-in again.

Local 24 News asked people how they feel about the slow loosening of restrictions and if they are coming too fast or too slow. Kyesha Butler said she feels comfortable going out considering other guidelines are still in place.

"Everything has been fine lately," Butler said. "Everything closes at 10. It’s been cool for me."

Amber Ellington said as long as she is extra careful she does not mind going out.

"It’s a little scary, but as long as I wear my mask and wash my hands and sanitize I feel OK," Ellington said.

For nearly 7 months, we've been masking up, socially distancing, and staying home to prevent the spread of #COVID19.



Today, MS Gov.@tatereeves lifted most of his statewide face mask ban and TN @GovBillLee canceled restrictions for businesses in 89 rural counties. @LocalMemphis — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) October 1, 2020

Wearing a mask when you are out in public in Memphis is still an ordinance and many people, like Ellington, said they do not want that to change.

"Yes, it’s super important," Ellington said.

A lot of people admitted to feeling "Covid fatigue" seven months into this, but they also plan to keep following health guidelines even if they are not mandated. People, like Kenya Wright, said with a little more freedom means some might not take this as seriously as they once did.