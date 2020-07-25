Expanded morgue capacity agreement in place in Memphis if COVID-19 deaths increase dramatically

Shelby County Health Department partners with the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center for contingency plans

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — It's unpleasant but necessary to make plans if the morgue runs out of room.

Health officials confirmed this week such plans are underway with ICU capacity near 90%. COVID-19 has claimed 259 lives in Shelby County.

Those numbers brought on fears that it may be time to bring in the refrigerated trucks Governor Bill Lee had deployed across the state in April. Methodist Hospital even had one of those trucks on standby until a couple of weeks ago. But a spokeswoman says they returned it because it was never used.

Still they say extra morgue space is a possibility as COVID numbers rise.

"We have an agreement for expanded morgue capacity in the event we should need that," explained Dr. Alisa Haushalter with the Shelby County Health Department.

A surge capacity committee meets on a regular basis during the week. It will decide if the field hospital in the former Commercial Appeal building needs to open and if more morgue space is needed.