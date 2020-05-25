Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Memphis

Kroger Health partners with Hilton Memphis to offer free COVID-19 tests May 26-May 29

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM KROGER: Kroger Health Partners with Hilton Memphis to Offer Second Week of Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (May 25, 2020) – Kroger Health is hosting free COVID-19 testing in partnership with Hilton Memphis this week starting Tuesday, May 26 through Friday, May 29 from 9a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Testing will be held in the parking lot of Hilton Memphis, 939 Ridgelake Blvd. (signage will be displayed).

People needing a test will use a virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to see if they are eligible. Those eligible for the testing include healthcare workers, symptomatic individuals and asymptomatic individuals based on CDC, state and local government recommendations.

Interested individuals can schedule a test at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.

Those eligible will then select the Hilton Memphis testing location and appointment time and receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork. When the patient arrives for a test, they should have a photo ID ready and leave their windows rolled up for check-in. A healthcare practitioner will approach the car and alert the patient when to roll down their window.

The drive-thru testing location has a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider.

This onsite testing is supported with laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.