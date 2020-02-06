Free mask distribution stopped with Shelby County Health Department as it reviews how masks were manufactured

Manufacturer refutes reports of how masks were treated, reports which launched local and state investigation

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Tuesday, Local 24 News learned new details about the Shelby County Health Department halting a free mask distribution program from the state for the time being.

After new reports questioned how the manufactured masks were treated with a chemical, local and state health experts stopped giving them out while they investigate.

The private manufacturer refuted those reports and insisted the masks are safe. Last month, the Shelby County Health Department handed out nearly 400,000 of the black knitted masks. But Monday, health officials said they won’t give out any more for the time being, while they look into a chemical the masks are treated with - Silvadur - an agent applied to fabrics.

“The literature that the manufacturer provides states that it's such a low level in this particular case in these masks that it poses no threat to human health, of course we are in the process of researching to validate that claim,” Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said.

Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health commissioner said the state is doing their own review of the masks after the state distributed 3.2 million total.

A Renfro Corporation spokesperson said in a statement: "The face masks are harmless to human health and are serving the specific purpose outlined by U.S. and state health officials. (Silvadur) is widely used in garments that come in close contact with the face, such as pillow cases, towels and non-medical face masks."

If the free mask distribution restarts in Shelby County, the health department has 115,000 on hand to provide at its main headquarters, satellite clinics and libraries.