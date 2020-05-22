x
Free masks for Germantown residents

The state of Tennessee provided the masks to help slow spread of coronavirus

GERMANTOWN, Tennessee —

The city of Germantown provided free face masks for its citizens.

The masks came from the state of Tennessee, and they were handed out by the Germantown Fire Department Thursday at the Pickering Center on Poplar Pike on a first come, first served basis to anyone who lives or works in Germantown.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear masks or face coverings when going out in public during the coronavirus pandemic.

