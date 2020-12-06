Germantown Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The 49th annual event, which was set for September 12-13, 2020, canceled because “ongoing COVID-19 concerns”

GERMANTOWN, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF GERMANTOWN

On Friday, the Germantown Festival Committee announced that the 49th Annual Germantown Festival, scheduled for September 12 and 13, has been cancelled.

The cancellation is due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and resulting public safety regulations involving social distancing, masks and sanitizing requirements that would be impossible to ensure with the large crowds of visitors that the Festival routinely draws.

Alternate dates and suggestions were considered by the committee, but were ultimately deemed unfeasible.

While this year’s Festival will not be going on as planned, the committee is excited to announce that Germantown Festival will return better than ever on September 11 and 12, 2021. Vendors have been offered the option to keep their current 2020 prepaid spaces or receive refunds.