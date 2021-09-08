University of Memphis women’s head basketball coach Katrina Merriweather encourages students to get the COVID-19 shot.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The familiar “Go Tigers, go!” rallying cry is being updated to “Go Tigers, go… get vaccinated!”

At least that’s the message from University of Memphis head women’s basketball coach Katrina Merriweather. In a video message posted to Twitter Wednesday, Coach Merriweather encouraged UofM students to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The tweet Wednesday morning sent by the University of Memphis said, “Now is the time. Take your shot. Join @CoachTrina_UofM and stick it to COVID! Vaccinations are available on campus for students, faculty and staff every Thursday (through Sept. 30).” The tweet included a video.

In that video, Coach Merriweather said, “The key to winning is knowing when to take a shot. (get vaccinated). That moment is now, Tigers. For a safer campus and city, give the COVID vaccine a shot. Let’s keep Tiger Nation strong. (stick it to COVID)

𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞. 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭.



Join @CoachTrina_UofM and stick it to COVID! 💉



Vaccinations are available on campus for students, faculty and staff every Thursday (through Sept. 30). Learn more and register at https://t.co/JxEGiL5zcf pic.twitter.com/WfJ7SLXIz3 — University of Memphis (@uofmemphis) September 8, 2021

Earlier this year, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and others participated in a "Best Shot" marketing campaign.

Also, in May, the Tennessee Department of Health launched a new ad campaign, “Give It A Shot,” which focused on addressing vaccine hesitancy among Tennesseans. The ads aired across the state on broadcast, cable, and digital media. Click here to watch the ad.

“The most effective tool we have for combatting the COVID-19 virus is a vaccine. We recognize many Tennesseans have questions or concerns about the COVID vaccines and our goal is that these messages help to address some of those hesitancies. At the end of the day my hope is we will continue to see a steady increase in vaccine uptake across our state as more and more individuals feel more comfortable and confident in receiving the vaccine,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.

The University of Memphis posted on its website these COVID-19 myths and facts:

Myth: It was rushed and isn't safe.

Fact: COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

Researchers took no safety shortcuts. While more COVID-19 vaccines are being developed as quickly as possible, routine processes and procedures remain in place to ensure the safety of any vaccine that is authorized or approved for use. Safety is a top priority, and there are many reasons to get vaccinated. Large studies show the vaccine is safe.

Myth: It can give you COVID-19.

Fact: None of the COVID-19 vaccines can make you sick with COVID-19. None of the COVID-19 vaccines contain the live virus that causes COVID-19 so a COVID-19 vaccine cannot make you sick with COVID-19.

Myth: It causes severe side effects.

Fact: For most, the vaccine causes mild side effects that resolve in a few days. (View "Possible Side Effects of Vaccine" below.)

Myth: It makes women infertile.

Fact: There is no evidence that the vaccine causes infertility.

Myth: It changes your DNA.

Fact: It's impossible for the vaccine to change your DNA.

Myth: It contains egg protein.

Fact: It doesn't have egg proteins and can be given to people with egg allergies.