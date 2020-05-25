Health experts closely monitoring Memorial Day weekend’s potential impact on new COVID-19 cases

Unofficial start of summer comes as Shelby County recently moved to phase two of Back to Business reopening plan, where larger gatherings are allowed

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — In Shelby County Monday, the Memorial Day holiday played out much differently as the area slowly reopens, but the risk of COVID-19 spreading remains. That’s why a different vibe played out at Shelby Farms during the pandemic, where the usual packed picnics and close knit gatherings were replaced by much more separation and caution.

"I definitely think most people are aware how serious this is and kind of taking it seriously,” Shelby Farms Park visitor Liz Hall said.

In recent days, health experts reiterated their warnings of not letting up social distancing or wearing face coverings in public, even with Memphis and Shelby County now in phase two of its reopening plan. It allows for groups of up to 50 people to gather, with social distancing.

"We still don't have much virus in the community, that's a great thing, but that means we have a lot of people susceptible to getting the virus,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease physician at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

How well those in Shelby County follow safety guidelines this extended weekend will likely show up -- good or bad -- in the next week or so, where the extent of new COVID-19 cases linked to Memorial Day will be revealed.

"Unfortunately, the virus doesn't take the hour off,” Dr. Threlkeld said.

Dr. Threlkeld said a variety of data -- including new case trends and hospital capacity -- this week and next are key. Two Mondays from now, on June 8th, health experts will decide whether to move to phase three.

"If we just do the things we know work, and try to do those as well as we can, we will probably be OK, but it's something we have to watch very carefully,” Dr. Threlkeld said.