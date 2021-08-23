Infectious disease specialist says vaccine rates will increase now that the Pfizer Covid-19 shot is FDA approved

The FDA approval of the Covid-19 vaccine has many hopeful this will push more to get the shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health experts are hopeful the FDA approval of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine will increase the vaccination rate and decrease the number of new cases amid the surge of the Delta variant.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Hiren Pokharna said the FDA approval will hopefully be a sign of encouragement to get vaccinated.

"If this is the proof people are needing, this is the proof you have," Pokharna said. "I think this should motivate everyone to get the vaccine."

The vaccination rate in Shelby County has been slow. Currently, 51.3% have at least one dose and only 39.7% are fully vaccinated.

"We really think this is going to push a lot of companies, schools, universities, businesses to consider requesting their employees to get vaccinated," Pokharna said.

The Delta variant has created record highs of cases among all age groups. As of Monday, the seven-day average of new cases is 1,068 in Shelby County.

Pokharna said once more get vaccinated the seven-day average will decrease.

"The vaccine is approved for people who are 16 at this time, the [emergency use authorization] is still for 12 to 15 years and now we have the booster doses that have been introduced," Pokharna said. "I think all of them together can absolutely help numb this pandemic down and help us get the numbers in control."

Today, FDA approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for the prevention of #COVID19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. https://t.co/iOqsxXV1fj — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 23, 2021

With more than 200 million doses of Pfizer already administered, Pokharna said there's enough proof in the numbers to show it is effective.

"The FDA will only approve medicine when there is enough scientific evidence that something works and the efficacy, the potency of the vaccine definitely outweighs any risks that might be there with the little number of side effects that you see with the vaccine," Pokharna.