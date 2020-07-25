As Covid-19 cases soar throughout the Mid-South, new health directives are helping manage the long lines at testing sites

In Shelby County, you now need to have symptoms or a doctor's note to get tested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You'd be surprised to see many Covid-19 testing sites in the Mid-South fairly quiet, even under the new health directives. The lines that use to wrap around the block have fewer cars and actually go much quicker.

At the Landers Center testing site in Southaven, Mississippi the line of cars on a Saturday afternoon was typically no more than four or five at a time and the wait was only minutes. One of the people working at the testing site said they tested more than 100 people just that day.

At the Landers Center you do not need symptoms to get a test, but you do need an appointment that you can make the same day. However, just across the state line in Shelby County, you now must have symptoms to get a test.

COVID-19 TESTING: As cases soar across the Mid-South new health directives are helping limit the lines.



Here at the Landers Center in Southaven you don’t need symptoms to get a test, but you need an appointment which you can make the same day. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/fWX0IBZr4M — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) July 25, 2020

At the Methodist Hospital testing site at the Pickering Center in Germantown, the line was just two or three cars at a time. A few people Local 24 News spoke with, who wished to remain anonymous, received a test at this location and had symptoms or a doctor's note.

"Flu-like symptoms, body aches, headaches, chills, sweaty," one woman with symptoms who received a test said. "Those are the things."

Another person Local 24 News spoke with said she initially anticipated a long line of cars.

"I did, but when I got here I was truly shocked that I was the only one in line," one woman who received a test with a doctor's note said.

That same woman said her wait was about 10 minutes between registering for an appointment, waiting in line, and receiving a test. Both the women said testing should be available to asymptomatic people as well. One of the women said if you do have symptoms don't be discouraged by a possible wait in line.