Local crafters make free masks for North Memphis residents in fundraising effort

The masks will be handed out in the North Memphis area to people who may be having a hard time getting one.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Sewing machines are turning to be one of the weapons in the fight against COVID-19.

The best way to stay safe according to the CDC is by wearing a face mask and soon handmade masks will be distributed to North Memphis residents for free.

“It’s my way of giving back," said local crafter Sherita Miller. "I started making masks for family and selling them on Facebook.”

But now Miller is a part of ‘Masks for Memphis,’ a fundraising effort to provide free, reusable masks.

“It’s easy to say well everybody should have something in their home that they can put over their face but we need to think about that it goes with CDC guidelines,” commented Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas.

The campaign is organized by City Councilwomen Michalyn Easter-Thomas, Rhonda Logan and State Representative Antonio Parkinson. It's part of a non-profit affiliated with Easter-Thomas. She's hired 12 local crafters to sew masks at home many of whom need the extra money.

“The majority of the vendors that we have employed have seen drastic cuts in their hours,” said the councilwoman.

“We want to make sure that we’re putting money in our community’s pockets and also make sure the people in our community are safe and healthy,” said Easter-Thomas.

The fundraiser is already more than halfway to its goal of 5,000 masks helping families during an uncertain times while bringing those families and neighbors together.

“Interacting with family, really getting to know each other is a good thing,” said Miller.