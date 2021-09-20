Members of Tennessee National Guard in Memphis to help hospitals in battle against COVID-19

80 National Guard soldiers and airmen total were deployed to nine communities in Tennessee, including Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More Tennessee National Guard members arrived in Memphis Monday morning to help hospitals still very busy caring for COVID-19 patients.

In August, we showed you these other National Guard members deployed in the Baptist and Methodist hospital systems. In Memphis, 10 national guardsmen are at Methodist North to assist with administrative tasks such as restocking personal protective equipment and transports. That frees up nurses and doctors for more one-on-one care with COVID patients.

“They have really stepped up and taken on this role, they are very excited, they are very engaged, you can just tell they want to be here to help support during this pandemic,” said Methodist North Chief Nursing Officer Deborah Esmon.

80 National Guard soldiers and airmen total were deployed to nine communities in Tennessee, including Memphis.