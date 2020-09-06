More children in Shelby County coming down with COVID-19

Infectious disease specialists say many of the kids who contract COVID-19 only have mild symptoms and do not require hospitalization

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A leading infectious disease expert in Shelby County said he is concerned about an uptick of COVID-19 cases he and fellow doctors saw over the weekend. In addition to adult cases rising, a growing number of children also are coming down with the virus.

That rare inflammatory disease associated with COVID-19 also is now in our area. According to the Shelby County Health Department, there are more than 400 cases where children under the age of 18 tested positive for COVID-19.

"Most kids do very well, which is reassuring," said Dr. Jennifer Snow, Baptist Hospital Pediatric ICU Medical Director.

Dr. Snow said the majority of children who contract COVID-19 have mild symptoms and they typically don't require hospitalization. Many may be asymptomatic but Snow said they could have symptoms similar to their adult counterparts, such as a fever or cough.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Stephen Threlkeld said when it comes to kids and COVID-19, they may have few complications, but he added, "What’s up in the air is how much they may spread it. They may have a harder time with social distancing, and they may be closer to groups of people in larger numbers," said Dr. Threlkeld.

In addition to COVID-19, there have also been a few cases of that rare inflammatory condition called MISC or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, in the Mid-South. The disease is not definitely linked to COVID-19, but it's believed there is a connection. It hits children and is a condition where different parts of the body become inflamed.

"It's scary because it's new and there is still a lot we don't know, so that creates a lot of anxiety," said Dr. Snow.

MISC can be serious. Dr. Snow said symptoms include things like high fever, rash, gastrointestinal issues, or swollen lymph nodes. Snow says a child with MISC was treated at Baptist and is home recovering and doing fine.

"Most kids are recovering. There have been a handful of deaths, but most kids are recovering," said Dr. Snow.