More free COVID-19 testing available

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —
NEWS RELEASE FROM CHRIST COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES
CHRIST COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES PARTNERS WITH NEW DIRECTION IN COVID-19 TESTING
Memphis, TN- Christ Community Health Services and New Direction Christian Church will host free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, June 10, 1-5 pm at New Direction 6120 Winchester.
Testing is available to all individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and essential front-line workers including, hair salons, barbershops, restaurants, fast food, sanitation, warehouse, public utilities, healthcare, and correctional facilities. Those who desire to be tested are encouraged to pre-register by texting: NDCC2020 to 41444.
“New Direction is excited to work with Christ Community to increase testing opportunities with the Memphis community,” said Congregational Care Leadership Pastor Stella Hollis.
Christ Community Health Services provides daily COVID-19 testing at all 8 Christ Community Health Services locations.
