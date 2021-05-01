Mother of five who lost husband due to COVID-19 offers plea to community

A Memphis family is grappling with the death of their father, who passed one week before Christmas.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The year 2020 was a difficult time, and some families are still going through the pain of losing loved ones due to the pandemic. One Memphis woman, who is a mother of five, is facing 2021 without her husband.

Vickie Quarles calls her husband her soulmate. The family lost him just one week before Christmas.

“He couldn’t eat, he couldn’t sleep,” said Quarles. “He was scared to go to sleep at night. His body temperature started dropping.”

At first, Quarles thought her husband, 48-year-old Theodis, had a common cold.

He tested positive for COVID in early December and quarantined from the rest of the family. A few days later it seemed like he was getting better, but he then later became drained of energy, even falling while walking down the stairs.

“His breathing was really, really bad,” said Mrs. Quarles. “He kept saying ‘I’m good, I’m good. I’m not going to die from this.’

Quarles decided it was time to phone an ambulance and seek immediate medical attention.

“They rushed him to the hospital and in less than a few hours that’s when the doctor let me know that he had passed.”

Theodis left his five girls, ages 2 to 18, and his wife behind.

“They’re so young and it’s hard to explain to them on death especially when they’re constantly asking where’s their father,” said Quarles.

Mrs. Quarles said the family didn’t know they had COVID until Theodis passed away. They just recovered this week.

They’re now pleading with other families to take COVID safety practices seriously.