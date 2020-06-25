Movie theaters set to open in Memphis, but some moviegoers are skeptical safety guidelines will be followed

Movie theaters originally weren't supposed to open until Phase 3.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Movie theaters in Shelby County will begin reopening in just a few weeks but under strict guidelines. Those guidelines include no groups larger than six people, face masks are mandatory, your temperature will be taken, and your group must stay six feet apart from another.

Most of us have been stuck inside the house quarantining and itching to get out and do something. Movies are known to be an escape from reality and for moviegoers, like Brett Czech, in just a few weeks we'll be able to do it again.

"Get out of the house," Czech said. "It’s something to do."

Czech said he frequently went to the movies before the pandemic and feels it could be safe now if people respect the guidelines.

"If you do hand sanitizer, keep your hands clean, wear a mask and I think it’s good," Czech said.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Stephen Threlkeld said the health guidelines pose little risk, but theaters should still be monitored.

"It lessens the risk as all those precautions are being taken, and this is a good example of that risk is not black and white," Threlkeld said.

"It’s hard to put a number on risks,” said Dr. Threlkeld.

Kiara Finch said she likes going to the movies often with friends, but she's skeptical amid the number of COVID-19 cases still active.

"I would not do it myself," Finch said. "Normally if I have to watch a movie I’ll do it at home."

She said she would be open to going if people are diligent about staying away from one another, but she feels the mask mandate could be hard to follow.