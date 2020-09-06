New COVID-19 cases and deaths spike Monday in Shelby County

6 deaths and 192 new cases in one day, Shelby County Health Department reports

SHELBY COUNTY, Tennessee — The number of new COVID-19 cases jumped in Shelby County by nearly 200 overnight. The Shelby County Health Department reported 192 cases and 6 new deaths since Monday. Most of the deaths are coming from area nursing homes.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced he sent a letter to the state asking for legal reforms to expand the protections for residents of nursing homes.

"We're working really hard to make sure we do all we can to protect vulnerable populations," said Mayor Harris.

At Tuesday's COVID-19 task force meeting, Mayor Harris said there have been 20 outbreaks at local nursing homes. Three have the majority of cases. Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehabilitation Center has the most COVID-19 cases: 93 residents and staff have tested positive and there were 7 deaths.

Quince Nursing and Rehabilitation has had the most deaths, 19 so far. A total of 74 patients and employees tested positive.

74 residents and staff of Parkway Health and Rehab have tested positive. 11 people have died. According to the Shelby County Health Department most of the area's COVID-19 deaths are coming from nursing homes.

In addition to nursing home concerns, the health department is concerned about protesters spreading COVID-19 as they march through the city. The advice? Get tested.

"If someone has been engaged in the protests --or has been part of the local protests-- the CDC is recommending you get testing around day 5 to 7, " said Dr. Alisa Haushalter, SCHD DIrector.