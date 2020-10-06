Free COVID-19 testing at the University of Memphis

The testing site is at the university's Central Avenue parking lot.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NEWS RELEASE FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS



Free COVID-19 testing is available this week for all who are eligible. Kroger Health and the University of Memphis will administer tests from 12 to 5 pm on Wednesday, June 10 through Friday, June 12.

If you want a test, you need to sign up online for an appointment.

Once you answer the questions and are eligible to get a test, select the "University of Memphis" testing location and appointment time.

You will receive an email confirmation with documents you need to fill out before your appointment.

Make sure you have your photo ID and windows rolled up for check-in.