A North Memphis soul food restaurant is surviving the pandemic as a neighborhood staple

The Leach family has been serving Miss Girlee's soul food for 35 years and they are beating obstacles from the pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Businesses frequently come and go in North Memphis. It's usually rare to see one actually stay.

Now, pile on a pandemic and it's a whole new challenge.

Miss Girlee's Soul Food has felt the devastating financial impact of the pandemic. The restaurant's owner, Jimmie Leach, said she has never been through as difficult of a time with her family's business.

"The pandemic has been the worst," Leach said.

Despite the ups and downs that inevitably come with a restaurant, the Leach's soul food shop has remained a staple in the neighborhood. The family has been in North Memphis for 60 years, so they love to cook for the people they serve.

"We know most everybody around," Leach said.

Leach has based her business model on love, support, and of course, good cooking. Even with the restrictions placed on restaurants due to Covid-19, she said her family will keep doing their best to provide great food.

"I don’t think it will ever change," Leach said.

She's a matriarch to all those who come through her family's restaurant door, which is why they said they have been able to stay in business for 35 years.

"All of them they call me ‘mama’ and I feel like I’m their ‘mama,'" Leach said.

Businesses frequently come and go in North Memphis. It's usually rare to see one actually stay.



Now, pile on a pandemic and it's a whole new challenge.



Miss Girlee's Soul Food is a staple in the neighborhood, but they are feeling the financial turmoil of Covid. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/3a0kfp4s7T — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) October 28, 2020

When the pandemic hit in March, they had to close their doors for months leaving their dedicated customers craving Miss Girlee's food.

"They come in every day so happy that we’re back open," Leach's daughter, Anita, said.

So, after decades in a neighborhood where businesses struggle and restaurants serving food for the soul don't stay, Miss Girlee's is grateful to be there serving what they love and overcoming one of the toughest obstacles they've had to face.