People reflect on what they missed and celebrated in the year since coronavirus was declared a global pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Exactly a year ago, our lives looked very different before COVID-19 halted everything. March 11, 2020, was when the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

In this last year, we've lost nearly 530,000 lives to the virus and have worried about loved ones who have contracted it. Millicent Bolton's life took an unexpected turn, but she's optimistic now that she is vaccinated.

"I feel good!" Bolton said.

In this time, we have missed memories with loved ones and other major life events. Bolton celebrated her 94th birthday and was hopeful she would have more time to travel with family.

"We go to California, we go to Chicago, we go somewhere," Bolton said. "I usually go with my children."

This year also brought on a challenge she and her family prayed would never happen.

"Those weeks in the hospital, that was just hard," Bolton said. "That was hard on my family, you know hard on my children."

Bolton survived COVID-19 and her family said it is a miracle she is still here.

"I was so sick," Bolton said.

Now that nearly 190,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in Shelby County, there is an end in sight for a lot of people. While we are not where we need to be just yet, Bolton knows it will be here soon.

"Just wait for a better day to come because the day will surely come," Bolton said. "A better day will surely come."

Between the ups and downs of the pandemic, Bolton is grateful she beat the virus and can hopefully jump on a plane with family soon.