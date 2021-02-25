Prominent Memphis church now COVID-19 vaccination site

News comes as the city of Memphis takes over COVID-19 vaccination process from Shelby County Health Department

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A prominent Memphis house of worship now also is a COVID-19 vaccination site.

To begin with, they said appointments for the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine are available for members of MBCC, family members, and friends who are at least 65 years old.

Here is the entire letter, which had the heading “COVID 19 Vaccination Opportunities.”

Greetings Fellow Disciples,

To support our community during this unprecedented time and to ensure that our voices are heard and our needs are met, the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church is honored to serve as a COVID-19 Vaccination Site in partnership with Methodist Hospital. Appointments for the "first shot" of the Pfizer vaccine are currently available for MBCC members, family members and friends who are 65 years old and older. Appointments for "school teachers" will be available using a separate link and a separate communication.

The appointment availability for those 65 years old or older will be scheduled by Methodist Hospital for Monday, March 1, 2021 between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. If you meet the age requirements and desire to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 Virus, please click on the link below and apply online. As mentioned, you will be scheduled and notified by Methodist Hospital of the time of your appointment.

We sincerely hope that all members who are eligible to be vaccinated take this opportunity to get vaccinated so we can bring the COVID-19 Virus under control to save lives and to be able to begin the process of restoration within our community. If you have any questions about this vaccination process, please contact the church at 901-729-6222.

To begin the registration process, CLICK HERE.