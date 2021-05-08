Proof of vaccination or negative test required for some Memphis bars

The surge of the Delta variant has some owners taking every precaution.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner of DRUS Place in Midtown is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours to enter her bar starting August 12.

The owner, Tami Montgomery, said it feels like March 2020 all over again with the current surge of cases from the Delta variant.

"I felt like it was the time to do something proactive," Montgomery said.

Montgomery said reaction to the new policy has been mostly positive except for a few.

"I’ve been called a few names in the last 24 hours," Montgomery said. "I just kind of have to you know respond with respect. I don’t expect everyone to like it."

With a current average of 430 new cases a day in Shelby County, Montgomery knows the vaccine is the best tool we have to beat this virus.

"This is the best opportunity that we have to be able to create an environment that is as safe as possible," Montgomery said.

However, masks will be encouraged but not required inside her business. She said that's because it can be difficult to enforce in a bar.

"They're spending more time fiddling with their mask, taking it on, taking it off, taking a drink, hands all over it, touching everything inside," Montgomery said.

Employees will not be required to get vaccinated but will have to show proof of a negative test every 48 hours.

"Do I incentivize my employees who are getting the vaccine? Absolutely," Montgomery said.