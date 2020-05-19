Resolution encouraging Shelby County residents to wear masks passes

As coronavirus pandemic continues and Back to Business plan moves along, wearing masks is an important tool in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Shelby County Commission isn't giving up on a mandate to require masks in businesses. passing a new resolution Monday.

Initial attempts at a county wide ordinance were met with legal questions, so Commissioner Tami Sawyer consulted health leaders and changed the wording.

A statement from a County attorney says that such an ordinance from Commissioners could not supersede health directives from Governor Bill Lee or the County Health Department.

When first introduced the mandate was an ordinance, but it's now a resolution. The difference is the resolution urges the County Health Officer to urge residents and visitors to Shelby County to wear masks through September 1st.

The resolution states that the directive be issued by Alisa Hausalter, the County Health Officer, who says she's in agreement with the mask requirement. The new language removes the $50 fee for businesses who don't require masks of patrons and employees, but instead offers incentives as a "Healthy Shelby" business partner to those that do.

The new resolution sponsored by Commissioner Tami Sawyer would also require all County employees and inmates in the county jails wear free masks provided by Shelby County.

"I will say that while I am always open to disagreement that the statements and beliefs held about this resolution cross the line this past weekend. I was called everything but a child of God for attempting to find a healthy resolution for our county," Sawyer said.