Some restaurants and bars are worried about their staff being out of work yet again under new health guidance

A restaurant general manager said the restaurant industry needs financial relief again.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County bars and restaurants are looking for a lifeline arguing new health guidelines from the health department will be difficult to follow. Halsey Werlein, the general manager of Pontotoc Lounge and Silly Goose, said reduced hours and smaller groups at tables mean money out of servers' pockets.

"You depend on tips and this is really going to hurt because servers always fight for the big parties, the big party tables because that’s where the money is at," Werlein said.

He said right now servers are lucky to have a few tables and fears it will get worse going into the holidays.

"We operate like a family and obviously with them they’re going to be taking pay cuts," Werlein said. "I know I’m going to have to take a pay cut because we just don’t have that kind of money coming in."

Rep. Steve Cohen, (D) TN-09, told Local 24 News that he is pushing for a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks for individuals as well as legislation offering financial relief for restaurants.

“I have been acutely aware of the impact the ongoing pandemic is having on the restaurant and entertainment industries. That’s why I am a co-sponsor of H.R. 7197, the RESTAURANTS Act, and have voted for both Heroes Acts, with targeted assistance to the restaurant industry and a second round of $1,200 economic impact payments, most recently last month," Cohen said. "I am hopeful that a compromise with the Senate can be reached to get this assistance to those critically in need as soon as possible. To that end, I have also twice written to House Leadership to include restaurant assistance in the next pandemic relief measure.”

Rep. David Kustoff, (R) TN-08, said he is pushing for relief as well.

“I am working with my colleagues to develop another COVID-19 relief package that is targeted to those who are most impacted by the virus," Kustoff said. "While we continue to work on this legislation, it is my hope that programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program will be reauthorized to help those restaurants and others that are faced with new restrictions due to a spike in cases across our nation.”

Werlein said any relief would be appreciated, but he's not holding his breath.

"Everybody has got to do what we need to do," Werlein said. "I don’t see the government coming in and bailing us out with a stimulus plan or the unemployment."

In the meantime, Werlein and his staff will go through this winter together.