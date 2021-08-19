Retired Memphis Police officer dies from COVID-19

“People they would ask me, are you Keith Haney's brother?” said Tim Haney, jokingly. “I'd have to pause for a second. My first response is, okay, is this going hurt me or help me?” Tim Haney describes his brother as a jokester, loving, and a character.

"The phrase I use, you know, he always had something going on," said Tim Haney.



From shaking hands with community leaders to meeting celebrities like Magic Johnson, Lt. Keith Haney lived a busy life, and spent most of it serving his family and others.



"He started in law enforcement out of high school," said Tim Haney. “From then on, he was law enforcement in in some way, shape, or form.”



Lt. Keith Haney was also a popular voice on FM 100’s Olson and Co. giving traffic reports. Just two weeks ago, Lt. Haney was celebrating his friend and FM 100 radio personality Ron Olson's induction into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame. Right now, the family asks for prayer as they grieve and while LT. Haney's wife recovers from COVID-19.