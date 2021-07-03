Shelby County has successful week with the vaccine rollout, but challenges are still ahead

The City of Memphis has been overseeing the vaccine distribution for Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County had a successful week with its vaccine distribution between reduced wait times, no doses wasted, and more getting their shot. Since it took on the responsibility of the vaccine distribution for the Shelby County Health Department, the City of Memphis has set a goal of 700,000 people vaccinated by August 1.

Dr. Manoj Jain, a member of the Memphis and Shelby County Covid-19 Task Force, said that goal is not unrealistic. He added while the vaccine supply is abundant, we need to keep focusing on getting it into as many arms as possible.

"We are moving through each stage of the phases very quickly and the more people we can get vaccinated we can achieve the goal of 700,000 people vaccinated and the sooner the better," Jain said.

Jain said we need to keep in mind the challenges we will need to overcome this pandemic. Testing and masking will be a priority with Shelby County Schools reopening, but also to slow highly contagious variant strains from spreading.

"There will be cases in the community that are happening and there will be cases in the schools, so let’s not panic, take it step by step," Jain said. "The testing is going to be one of the challenges."

However, Jain believes one of the biggest challenges will be people thinking the pandemic is over prematurely.

"That’s really dangerous because we have got to continue the masking, we cannot let that go, and continue doing more testing," Jain said. "If you don’t do those things, you’ll be flying blind."

Even if we meet the goal of 700,000 people vaccinated by August, that will not mean the pandemic is over, but it will play a big part in ending it soon.

"When do I consider the pandemic will be over? When the number of cases have come down sufficiently that we can move about without fearing getting an infection with Covid," Jain said.