Critical milestone: Shelby County Health Department provides first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses to priority groups

Shelby County first responders, public health nurses among those first in line to roll up their sleeves Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As she held up her card, Shelby County public health nurse Janice Stahl reflected on the pandemic and its relentless impact.

"Mentally it's been very hard, it's been very hard seeing friends who have COVID, I had a friend who died from it," Stahl said.

Monday, Stahl and other area first responders rolled up their sleeves for the Shelby County Health Department's first available COVID-19 vaccine doses.

It offered needed peace of mind and hope after a long year of uncertainty.

"Our positives have been going up from where they have been so hopefully this will help," Stahl said.

"This is a really big deal for us, it does show that there is a light at the end of the tunnel," Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter added.

Dr. Haushalter said thousands of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses will be provided to the health department this week and the coming weeks.

The first priority groups include first responders such as EMS, law enforcement and firefighters and staff at COVID-19 mass testing sites.

Home healthcare workers and staff and residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities will also be prioritized first.

"It's a start, we really need to get a significant amount of people vaccinated between now and June," Dr. Haushalter said.

Monday, those getting the shots also showcased their safety and encouraged more in the priority groups follow suit soon.

"There's a lot of rumors out there but the science is solid and want them to follow the science, get the vaccine, so they will have piece of mind," Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings said.

"Anytime a new shot comes out people get scared but it's really not anything to fear," Stahl added.

Those eligible in the Shelby County Health Department's first priority vaccination groups are expected to take part at two drive-thru vaccination locations open throughout the week.