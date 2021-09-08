Shelby County mask mandate tabled by county commissioners

Reinstating a mask mandate is being discussed due to low vaccinations and a high case count in Shelby County.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioners sent a resolution that would urge the county health department to reinstate a county-wide mask mandate back to committee on Monday.

Shelby County Health Department director Dr. Michelle Taylor said masks are needed since only 37% of the county is fully vaccinated and the daily average of new cases exceeds 500.

"I also understand that a multi-level approach is going to be necessary for us to start to dig out of this hole," Taylor said.

Several county commissioners expressed mixed feelings for another mask mandate.

Commissioner David Bradford said he and his family consistently wear their masks, but he thinks it should be a personal decision.

"I think issuing a mandate forcing this across the board will first be difficult to enforce and I think it kind of takes away some of the choices that we have," Bradford said.

Commissioner Tami Sawyer said business owners and teachers have given support to have masks enforced in all public places.

"If this is in place it gives them a little bit more power and protection in their place of business," Sawyer said.

#COVID19: Should Shelby County reinstate a mask mandate inside all businesses?



The latest health directive mandates masks inside all schools. @LocalMemphis — Caitlin McCarthy (@news_caitlin) August 9, 2021

Commissioner Brandon Morrison is worried it could lead to problems for the commission if they make this decision. She said the focus should be on vaccination efforts instead.

"It is my concern additionally that this resolution is not in this body’s purview and could open us up to lawsuits potentially," Morrison said.

While others, like Commissioner Amber Mills, said this is SCHD's job to make this decision.