Shelby County Mayor proposes one-time stimulus payment for eligible restaurant industry workers

If approved, the one-time $1,000 checks would come from Shelby County's rainy day reserve fund.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A new plan outlined Wednesday by the Shelby County Mayor's office would provide a one-time infusion of cash for thousands of people in Shelby County's restaurant industry impacted by COVID-19.

Taylor Pfohl, a server and bartender at Bayou Bar & Grill in Midtown Memphis, would be eligible.

"We try the best we can to make it work but it's tough. It's tough, because everyone is mentally already trying to stay positive," Pfohl said.

With COVID-19 capacity limits for indoors dining, Pfohl, his coworkers, and others in Shelby County's restaurant industry struggle to make ends meet or work one of fewer available shifts.

"By making someone happy saying, you can stay later today, you work extra hours, there's always someone else. It's a pick and choose and give it take," Pfohl said.

But a cash infusion for Shelby County restaurant workers could be on the way, through a proposal unveiled Wednesday Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris' office.

Up to $2.5 million dollars from Shelby County's rainy day reserve fund would assist nearly 4,000 workers - including servers, bartenders, hostesses, bussers, and kitchen staff - who live in Shelby County and work in a locally-owned Shelby County restaurant.

If approved, applications would open to those eligible for a $1,000 relief check.

"If that's something within the budget and they can find a way to do it and make it work and keep this great city going, that would be awesome for all of us to have that. I mean it would help us out tremendously," Pfohl said.

The proposal passed its initial step in committee Wednesday morning, but not all Shelby County commissioners were on board.

"I've tried to support our local restaurants. If they were at 50% occupancy and had just any little bit of latitude, they wouldn't be where they are today," Shelby County Commissioner Mark Billingsley said.

"Making small businesses dependent on the government is not the solution. There is no clear funding source," Shelby County Commissioner Brandon Morrison said.