Shelby County municipal leaders weigh in to Gov. Bill Lee's request to lift COVID-19 restrictions by Memorial Day

Shelby County one of six metro counties which makes its own health decisions independent of the state.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "No one is going to win a mask debate, whether you are for it or against it," Arlington Mayor Mike Wissman said.

But that debate is again raging in the Memphis area, one day after Gov. Bill Lee requested the Shelby County Health Department end its mask mandate and business restrictions by Memorial Day.

"We still have to have some sort of consistency amongst our businesses and the restrictions that are put in place," Mayor Wissman said.

Wednesday, Mayor Wissman said he's hopeful Shelby County will soon join bordering non-metro counties - which no longer can have mandates - following Gov. Lee's order.

"I think for the most part, people are ready to see the restrictions lifted and if you want to wear a a mask, wear a mask, I don't think anyone is going to look at you any worse for wearing one now," Mayor Wissman said

"You've got people who agree with getting rid of everything and those that want to be more protected," Bartlett Vice-Mayor Jack Young said.

The Vice-Mayor of @BartlettTNGov - Jack Young - said: "The impression I get from citizens is, it's still, you've got people who agree with getting rid of everything and those that want to be more protected." — Brad Broders (@Local24Brad) April 28, 2021

He's hopeful whatever the health department decides, it will apply countywide - in both the City of Memphis and surrounding suburbs.

"In my opinion, we all need to be singing off the same song sheet if you will," Vice-Mayor Young said.

"The answer to the question of long we need mask mandates and when we can stop them is get your vaccination," Dr. Steve Threlkeld said.

Dr. Threlkeld said Wednesday afternoon lifting mask mandates in the state's most populated county could be problematic.

He pointed out the average new COVID-19 cases nationwide today aren't far off from the previous summer surge.

"Planting the flag and declaring victory arbitrarily or too early is a bad idea politically let alone medically in some situation," Dr. Threlkeld said.

Wednesday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and those with the Shelby County Health Department declined additional comment.