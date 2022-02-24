Shelby County residents can now report at-home COVID-19 test results online

The Shelby County Health Department launched an online portal where residents can report test results.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department created a way for residents who have used at-home COVID-19 test kits to report their results online Thursday.

An online Rapid Test Result (RTR) submission portal link was set up, which can also be accessed on the Health Department’s COVID-19 website.

"For us to continue to reduce the current number of cases, our residents must continue to test and isolate when test results come back positive," said Shelby County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor. “The availability of rapid take-home test kits assists in these efforts, and this new web portal will allow residents to easily notify our Health Department of their at-home results, whether positive or negative.”

Guidance regarding what to do for a positive or negative test is provided on submission of the result as well as links to additional information: https://redcap.link/ShelbyRTR.

Residents without internet access may report their rapid test results by calling the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline 901-222-MASK.

Operators will take their information and provide any additional information needed.