Shelby County now has second booster doses for the COVID-19 vaccine | Here's who qualifies for the shot

The Health Department said booster doses provide an added layer of protection against COVID-19, which is particularly beneficial for people with impaired immune responses and underlying conditions that put them at risk for severe illness from a COVID-19 infection.



“Additional booster doses provide added protection for those most vulnerable to COVID-19,” said Shelby County Health Director Michelle Taylor, “I also want to take this opportunity to continue to promote the first and second vaccine doses, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls the ‘primary series’ of COVID-19 vaccinations. While boosters are important, it is even more important for those who are not yet vaccinated to get their first and second vaccine doses.”