Shelby County now has second booster doses for the COVID-19 vaccine | Here's who qualifies for the shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department announced Thursday they are now providing second booster doses of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at no cost for the following:
- Anyone age 50 or older may receive the second booster dose if four or more months have passed since they received the first booster dose.
- Anyone age 12-17 with an immunocompromising condition who received a first booster at least four months ago. (Pfizer only available for this age.)
- Anyone age 18 years or older with an immunocompromising condition who received a first booster at least four months ago.
- Anyone age 18 or older who received Johnson and Johnson vaccine as a first shot and a booster shot, who had the booster shot at least four months ago.
The Health Department will be offering the free vaccines at their Immunization Clinic, located at 814 Jefferson Avenue, in room 207.
The Health Department said booster doses provide an added layer of protection against COVID-19, which is particularly beneficial for people with impaired immune responses and underlying conditions that put them at risk for severe illness from a COVID-19 infection.
“Additional booster doses provide added protection for those most vulnerable to COVID-19,” said Shelby County Health Director Michelle Taylor, “I also want to take this opportunity to continue to promote the first and second vaccine doses, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls the ‘primary series’ of COVID-19 vaccinations. While boosters are important, it is even more important for those who are not yet vaccinated to get their first and second vaccine doses.”
In addition to the Health Department’s Immunization Clinic, COVID-19 vaccinations are also free and widely available at pharmacies and other vaccination sites all over Shelby County.
Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/ and enter your zip code to find vaccination sites near you.