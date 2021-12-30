Shelby County sets COVID records for new daily cases, daily test positivity and new positive tests

2259 new COVID cases reported surpassed previous high of 1603 set just this past Monday; active cases up 476% in just two weeks.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Troubling trends continue this week in Shelby County, with a record surge of new COVID cases following the Christmas week.

Data by the Shelby County Health Department Thursday reported 2259 new COVID cases, a record high for the entire pandemic.

That total broke the previous record of 1603 new cases reported Monday in Shelby County.

The daily test positivity rate of 38.72% reported Thursday was also the highest during the pandemic.

On top of that, that record daily positivity came from one of the highest days of new tests at 5357.

Figuring in the new data, active cases in Shelby County skyrocketed from 1917 two weeks to 11046 Thursday, a 476% increase in that span.

There were also 424 new reported pediatric cases in Shelby County, bringing the active number of pediatric cases (those between ages of 0 and 17) to 2,309 in Shelby County, before classes resume from the holiday break Monday.

COVID-19 testing will be available on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in Shelby County. Copy or share these graphics that list testing sites open this Friday and Saturday. More testing sites: https://t.co/sIt5UDjDKn. #GetTested #NewYearsTesting pic.twitter.com/9pq9ZkCkYQ — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) December 29, 2021

At noon Thursday, there will be a the bi-weekly Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force Media briefing.

There, it's expected the updated COVID patient numbers will be released, as it typical each Thursday.

Wednesday, those at in the Baptist Memorial Hospital system reported that at Baptist Memphis, 13 of the 59 COVID patients had been admitted in the past 24 hours.

