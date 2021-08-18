Some businesses say the latest mask mandate in Shelby County will be beneficial with slowing new COVID cases down

The Shelby County Health Department issued a health order requiring all businesses enforce masks inside.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —

All Shelby County businesses will be required to enforce masks inside starting Friday. The latest health order from the Shelby County Health Department applies to all individuals aged 2 and over, regardless of their vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask as of Friday, August 20, at 7:00 a.m., while indoors in public settings. It comes during a 7-day average of 638 new cases in the county.

Small businesses, like Silk N Honey, have had to adapt to ever-changing health directives by the health department. Brianna Cobb, the women's clothing boutique manager, said she is proud they have been able to stay afloat during the pandemic.

"We’re still here today just wondering like 'wow' and seeing everything we have created," Cobb said.

Cobb said this latest county-wide mask mandate is one of our only tools in stopping the rising number of cases.

"You put the rules in place in the beginning and you don’t have any issues going forward," Cobb said.

Indoor mask requirement to go into effect in Shelby County on Friday at 7:00 a.m. in order to slow the spread of the Delta variant and relieve stress on area hospitals. Masks at outdoor events will remain optional, but are recommended for unvaccinated people. #ContinuetheCourse pic.twitter.com/45ny54stKt — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) August 18, 2021

Silk N Honey has required masks for everyone inside since they opened their brick and mortar location in Downtown Memphis a year ago this month.

"Our demographic kind of understood 'hey wear your mask so we can shop at Silk N Honey store,'" Cobb said.

If we keep it up with wearing our masks, she hopes business can keep growing.