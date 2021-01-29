"Successes we want to build on"; more COVID-19 vaccine doses, appointment slots expected in Mississippi

Magnolia State counties balance whether to administer available supply at smaller community clinics or larger drive-thru sites.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "We still have a ways to go, now is not time to throw in the towel," Mississippi State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said.

The COVID-19 road is still long in Mississippi but there's new hope with new vaccine supply coming in February.

Right now, long-term care residents and staff, health care workers, those 65 and older and those 18-64 with a chronic health condition are eligible to be vaccinated.

To date, more than one-third of Mississippians 75 and older were vaccinated - and starting next week - 15,000 additional weekly doses are expected.

"We did add a significant number of first dose appointments for the second week of February," Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

The first week of February, at the Landers Center drive-thru vaccine site, a spokesperson said daily appointments will bump up from 400 to 800 next Monday through Friday.

First and second doses will be offered of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and we are told appointments are most likely to free up in the morning and evening.

The appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine through @msdh in Mississippi can be made by calling 877-978-6453 or by going online: https://t.co/P1mTP2DizP — Brad Broders (@Local24Brad) January 29, 2021

Other north Mississippi counties could eventually add a similar drive-thru site if there's enough medical staffing available.

"We worked this week to provide some guidance to those counties to let them know all the things that would be necessary for them if they want to operate a county location for vaccine," Mississippi Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection Jim Craig said.

Friday, Mississippi health experts also reminded the public that vaccine appointments are not available to those who don't have a job or residence in the Magnolia State.

"Our scheduling system that's one of our requirements to make an appointment right now is that you have to have a Mississippi address of where you work or live," Craig said.