Tennessee bill aims to limit local health departments autonomy

The bill passed the legislature over the weekend and is expected to be signed by Gov. Bill Lee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee bill headed to Gov. Bill Lee's desk would prohibit any of the six independent county health departments, such as the Shelby County Health Department, from making Covid-19 decisions without state approval first.

The bill passed the legislature this weekend and is expected to be signed by Gov. Lee.

Shelby County has seen a decline in cases since the Delta variant caused a surge but it has consistently had more cases than surrounding areas throughout the pandemic. It has led the Shelby County Health Department to issue a mask mandate on a regular basis.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Manoj Jain said the mask mandates issued by SCHD have been shown to help in the community and in schools to limit cases.

"As you see this pandemic is local," Jain said. "It happens in different pockets and different counties have to take action based on what that local data is."

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth COVID19 update for Monday, November 1, 2021.

For more information, please visit https://t.co/SdCYWhYfGJ for access to the COVID-19 Data page. pic.twitter.com/Xa3F7SbGbi — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) November 1, 2021

Some lawmakers, like Rep. John Gillespie, (R) Memphis, said it will eliminate confusion as Tennesseans travel throughout the state during the pandemic. He said the state health department will help local health departments, like Shelby County, take appropriate action.

"It’s not necessarily a one fits all," Gillespie said. "It’s just simply having one person or one body being responsible for those decisions so that the public knows exactly what's going on."

However, Rep. London Lamar, (D) Memphis, said the county shouldn't have to consult with the state for day-to-day decisions.

"We should be able to create a parameter and then our local elected officials can come in and fill in the details on how they need to based on what the needs of the people are," Lamar said.

Lamar said going through the state for guidance hasn't always helped with making decisions easier for people in Shelby County.

"It stressed out our local county officials and our local school boards with the fact that we’re asking and we’re seeing that masks keep our community members safe here in Shelby County, but the state wants to do the exact opposite," Lamar said.

Gillespie said this won't delay response times if there is another surge in cases.